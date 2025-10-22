DC police searching for 2 suspects after woman shot inside car

The Brief D.C. police say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting. Officials say the victim was shot inside of her car. The alleged suspects were seen at a convenience store before the shooting took place.



D.C. police have released video of two people of interest believed to be involved in a shooting of a woman inside a car.

What we know:

The woman told police she was driving her car on the 5000 block of H Street, SE, on Thursday, Aug. 7, around 10:45 p.m.

That's when she says someone opened fire while she was driving, shooting her several times in her arms. Her passenger drove her to a hospital and she survived.

Caught on camera:

D.C. police have released surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.

In the video, you can see the alleged suspects walking in the aisles, near the chips and candy and chocolates.

Police want anyone who recognizes the two persons of interest to call the department.