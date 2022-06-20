Man shot, killed in Virginia motel parking lot; suspect arrested after fleeing scene, police say

Authorities say a suspect is under arrest and facing murder charges after shooting and killing a man in a Fredericksburg motel parking lot.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road. Deputies say they arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene.

George Pearson III

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 44-year-old George Pearson III and were able to contact him by phone using FaceTime. He peacefully surrendered to authorities around 11:30 a.m. on an exit ramp from Interstate 95 in Hanover County,Virginia.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. Pearson faces multiple charges including second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.