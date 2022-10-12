Suspect charged for killing man with car during argument at Capitol Heights gas station: cops

Authorities have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally struck another with his vehicle during an argument at a gas station in Prince George's County.

Officers say 60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter and the victim arrived together at the Capitol Heights gas station in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road on October 9 around 10:20 p.m.

Police say Carter and the victim, 60-year-old Ronan Breaux of District Heights, were involved in an argument that led to Carter striking Breaux with his vehicle.

60-year-old Robert Arthur Carter (Prince George’s County Police)

Breaux was hospitalized but later died from his injuries. Carter remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

Carter faces first degree murder charges and remains in the custody on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.