Victim attacked by 7 armed robbery suspects, no property taken: police

A man told police he was attacked by at least seven armed robbery suspects and lost consciousness. When he woke up, he says none of his property was taken.

Anne Arundel County Police say officers responded to the area of Harris Heights Avenue and Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning for the report of an assault and robbery that had occurred about three hours earlier.

The victim stated to police that he was walking and was confronted by what he believed to be at least seven suspects. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and when the victim refused the suspects proceeded to punch and kick the victim all over his body, according to police.

During the assault, one of the suspects displayed a knife. The victim reported that he lost consciousness at some point and the suspects fled the scene.

When the victim awoke he found that none of his property was taken. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.