Suspects wanted after man killed in shooting at Northeast DC Denny's, police say

D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that they say happened inside a Denny’s in Northeast.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, NE, just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 3. At the scene, police found an adult male inside suffering from gunshot wounds but they say he was conscious and breathing at the time.

The victim was taken to the hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS for treatment. The man was later pronounced dead.

Police issued a lookout for two suspects, both described as Black men in their early 20s, last seen running on Bladensburg Road towards Benning Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.







