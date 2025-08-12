Man shot, killed in DC just hours after Trump federalizes Metropolitan Police Department

The Brief A man was shot to death in Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood on Monday. The deadly shooting comes just hours after President Donald Trump announced the federalization of the MPD.



The first homicide under President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the District's Metropolitan Police Department comes just hours after the controversial announcement was made.

What we know:

A man was shot multiple times on the 1200 block of 12th Street in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood just before 7 p.m.

Police confirmed he was pronounced dead a short time later, and that a homicide investigation is underway. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Tymark Wells.

A woman was left shaken after hearing shots being fired outside her home.

She said "it's a shame coming off the eve of that news," referring to the deadly shooting happening on the same day that Trump announced the federal takeover of DC police.

What they're saying:

The DC Police Union says the homicide was the 100th for the District so far this year.

"Last night, DC suffered the grave milestone of its 100th homicide for 2025. Let’s hope this federal intervention leads to real change to the laws in DC that allow this to happen year after year."

Trump's federal takeover in DC

Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump announced Monday morning that he is deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and placing the city’s police department under federal control in an effort to boost public safety in the nation’s capital.

"I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C.," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House. "And they're going to be allowed to do their job properly."

Trump formally declared a public safety emergency, despite recent data showing crime is on the decline in the District.