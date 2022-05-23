Man shot, killed at DC homeless encampment, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in Northwest D.C.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. near Massachusetts Avenue and Thomas Circle.
Man shot at DC homeless encampment, police say (Jones / WTTG)
Police are searching for suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
