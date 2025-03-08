Man shot, killed in afternoon shooting in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was shot and killed in Montgomery County following an afternoon shooting.
The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of Fairdale Terrace in Silver Spring. Police responded to the above location and upon arrival discovered an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Details on the shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Police Department contributed to this report.