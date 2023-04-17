Man shot inside apartment fitness center in Northwest DC: police

A man was shot after an altercation at a fitness center inside an apartment in Northwest D.C.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Virginia Ave NW around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say two men who knew each other got into an altercation, and one man was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect who fled following the incident. He is described as a shirtless Black male wearing black shorts.