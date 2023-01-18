Hyundai Hands on Hope to award $100K to DC area hospitals for pediatric cancer research

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and Children’s National Hospital are going head-to-head this weekend (or hand-to-hand rather) at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

In the Hyundai Hands on Hope contest, members from each hospital will compete to see who can remain in constant contact with the Hyundai IONIQ5 over three days and two nights throughout the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. Contestants will get a 15-minute break, every three hours.

The winner will drive away in a brand-new, award-winning 2023 Hyundai IONIQ5 and a $60,000 pediatric research grant from the Washington Area Hyundai dealers.

The runner-up will receive a pediatric cancer research grant for $40,000.

Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National have received over $5 million in pediatric research grants from Hyundai Hope on Wheels and the Washington Area Hyundai Dealers.

The 2023 Hyundai Hands On Hope Contest will kick off with a press event at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.