Man seriously injured after stabbing on train at Minnesota Ave Metro station

A 22-year-old male faces serious injuries after a stabbing at the Minnesota Ave Metro station, MTPD says.

MTPD responded to the Minnesota Ave station around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, the victim and another male subject were involved in an altercation on board an Orange Line train when the stabbing occurred.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspect.

Orange Line trains are single-tracking between Cheverly and Stadium-Armory due to the ongoing police investigation at Minnesota Ave.