Man sentenced to 40 years for murdering wife, putting her body in shipping container

A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his wife and hiding her body inside a shipping container.

Jean J. Pierre, 50, was convicted of the second-degree murder of his wife, 41-year-old Nerlande Foreste, in May 2023.

Pierre is believed to have killed Foreste inside their home on Rothbury Lane in Montgomery Village in August of 2019. He then placed her body inside of a shipping container and carried it out to a dumpster.

Foreste's remains have not been found.

Foreste was Pierre's second wife. His first wife and several of their children died during the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Pierre's daughter, 14 years old at the time, contacted police when she was concerned about the whereabouts of her stepmother.