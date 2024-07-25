Man sentenced for brutally beating Maryland landlord over rent dispute

A man who was found guilty of brutally beating his Maryland landlord over a rent dispute has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars.

Officials say 31-year-old Geofrey Gaitan was given a 30-year prison sentence with all but 27 years suspended. He’ll also serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.

The attack happened in April 2020 at a home on Hastings Drive in Silver Spring that was being used as a rental property. Police went to the home to investigate the report of an assault and found the 63-year-old landlord lying on the floor of the kitchen in a pool of blood.

Geofrey Gaitan (Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Police found Gaitan in the driveway of the home with a black duffle bag containing his passport and birth certificate. Officers also say they also found blood on his shoes.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who said they heard a commotion the day of the attack. Once said he saw Gaitan beating the landlord. According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Gaitan struck the man several times with two solid wooden table legs. After the man fell to the ground, officials say Gaitan stomped on his head. The victim suffered multiple skull fractures and permanent, traumatic brain injury.

In April, Gaitan was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder. The conviction was a result of the third jury trial in this case. Two previous trials ended with a hung jury.