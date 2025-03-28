VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint while making deliveries in Southeast DC: police

The Brief D.C. police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a vehicle and suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint while he was making deliveries in Southeast. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police.



The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a vehicle and suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint while he was making deliveries in Southeast.

Police say the robbery occurred on Tuesday, March 25, around 1:12 p.m. According to police, the victim was making deliveries in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The armed suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim. The suspects pointed guns at the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is a dark color Lexus NX300 with an unknown tag number.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.