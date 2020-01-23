Man rescued from water at Wharf in DC dies hours later

article

A man who was rescued after falling into the water at the Wharf in D.C. late Wednesday evening has died, police said late Thursday morning.

Early in the morning, the man – who has not been identified – was listed in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Crews rescue a man from the water at the Wharf in the District on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Photos courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

D.C. police said that bystanders reported seeing someone go into the water at the Wharf near the cross-section of Wharf Street, SW and Sutton Square, SW.

A diver was able to rescue the man who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives with D.C. police were conducting an investigation to determine how the man ended up in the water.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS REPORT BELOW: