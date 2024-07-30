Man in reflective vest wanted for robbing restaurant in Prince George’s County: police

Authorities in Prince George’s County are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a restaurant in the Hillcrest Heights area.

Police say the man, seen in images wearing a yellow reflective vest, robbed a business in the 2300 block of Iverson Street on July 26 around 1:50 p.m.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call police at 301-516-2830. A cash reward is being offered in this case.