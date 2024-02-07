Man posing as rideshare driver arrested for sexual assault in Fairfax County: police

Officials continue to search for additional victims after arresting a man who drove a woman home from Washington, D.C. and sexually assaulted her on New Year’s Day.

Police say the victim was leaving a location in Dupont Circle after midnight when a man offered to drive her home and was possibly posing as a rideshare service driver. The man drove her to a park in Lorton in a blue Volkswagen Jetta and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Mohannad Yousef Abura. Police are concerned there may be additional victims and are seeking information from the community who may have had unlawful contact with Abura.

Abura was charged with rape and abduction with the intent to defile. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

