Winter will return to DC following springlike weekend with temps nearly 20 degrees above normal

Springlike temperatures are coming our way this weekend, but snow lovers, don’t lose hope of seeing more flakes just yet!

After another frosty start – we’re in for a sunny, bright, and beautiful Wednesday, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

We’ll have dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will dominate the rest of the week and temperatures on Wednesday will be a few degrees above normal.

Each day heading into the weekend will be a little milder than the day before as the warming trend continues.

By the start of the weekend, a warm air mass will settle over our area, bringing temperatures in the low-60s by Friday, and the mid-60s by Saturday. High temperatures around 65-degrees on Saturday would be nearly 20 degrees above normal!

The pattern of dry weather, ample sunshine, and unseasonable warmth that had some thinking winter might be over will be replaced by much cooler temperatures by the start of next week.

"It looks colder next week and stormier," Barnes said. "Snow chances may be back on the table next week, and potentially into the last few weeks of February. No guarantees."

We’ll have more details as the forecast changes.