Third suspect pleads guilty to operating high-end brothel in northern Virginia

The Brief A 70-year-old man has pleaded guilty to his role in a brothel network that was operating in northern Virginia and Massachusetts. He is the third and final suspect prosecuted in the case and faces up to 20 years in prison. The prostitution ring was busted in November 2023 and all three co-conspirators were arrested.



The third and final suspect arrested in connection to the widespread operation of a high-end brothel service, which spanned from northern Virginia to Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty to his role in the organization.

Han "Hana" Lee, Junmyung Lee, James Lee, were arrested in November 2023 and charged with conspiracy to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce individuals to engage in prostitution, as well as money laundering conspiracy. The three were indicted just over a year ago, for running brothels in both Boston and Fairfax County.

According to Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy, the three allegedly facilitated the movement of predominantly Asian women across the country for sex trafficking.

All Three Convicted

Prosecution Wins:

Han Lee pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to induce individuals to engage in prostitution and money laundering back in September 2024. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19, 2025

Han Lee was allegedly the manager of the prostitution network. Prosecutors say to conceal the proceeds of the prostitution network, she deposited large sums of cash into personal and third-party accounts and made peer-to-peer transfers. The money was also used to purchase money orders to pay for rent and utilities at the brothel locations, according to charging documents.

Junmyung Lee, who, according to prosecutors, served primarily as the booking agent, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to persuade, coerce or entice people to travel interstate to engage in prostitution, and one count of money laundering in November 2024. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2025.

And on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the third and final defendant, James Lee, pleaded guilty to his actions that are detailed in court documents. In 31 pages, the United States District Court outlines James Lee’s involvement in the prostitution ring as a liaison.

According to court documents, 70-year-old James Lee and another co-conspirator would get leases on apartments where "commercial sex could occur" in his name and fake identities. In one instance, prosecutors say he lied to apartment management that the place was for his "daughter." James Lee was reportedly paid approximately $1,000 per month per active lease as a commission by Han Lee.

Aside from his connection to the prostitution he’s also guilty of wire fraud in 2020 and 2021 for getting almost $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Lee’s next court appearance will be in April for his sentencing, where he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prostitution Ring Busted

The backstory:

The DOJ began its investigation in July 2020 when investigators discovered posts on two websites that advertised appointments with Asian women in either greater Boston or northern Virginia.

Both websites claimed to offer Asian models who would pose nude for professional photography shoots at upscale studios and would allow "clients" to set up appointments with women listed on their websites.

Court documents say the members of the operation would entice women to engage in prostitution across state lines through the websites, charging anywhere between $350-$800 per hour in cash.

The buyers allegedly had to complete a form providing their full names, email address, phone number, employer and references if they had one to be eligible for an appointment, according to the charging documents.

Prosecutors have not publicly named any of the buyers and they have not been charged but it's believed that the network could have had "hundreds of clients," including government contractors with security clearances, doctors, lawyers, elected officials, military officers, professors and executives at tech companies.

The two Virginia buildings that the sex ring was using as brothels were the Avalon Mosaic Apartments in Fairfax and Hanover Tysons luxury apartments in Tysons where the rent reached over $3,600.