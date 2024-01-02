Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say a man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Day in Prince George’s County.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Landover Road and Neighbor Lane around 8:50 p.m. Monday in the Landover area.

Police say the man was found unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.