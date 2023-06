Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9400 block of Lanham Severn Road in Lanham.

The man was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on scene, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.