Man killed in early morning Adelphi crash

Authorities say a man was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Prince George's County.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 8600 block of Riggs Road.

The passenger, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation underway

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision.

