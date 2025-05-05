Man killed in early morning Adelphi crash
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say a man was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Prince George's County.
Fatal crash in Adelphi
What we know:
The crash was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 8600 block of Riggs Road.
The passenger, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigation underway
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Police Department.