Man killed in early morning Adelphi crash

Updated  May 5, 2025 6:58am EDT
The Brief

    • Man killed in early morning crash on Riggs Road.
    • Passenger pronounced dead, driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Authorities investigating cause of collision.

ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say a man was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Prince George's County.

Fatal crash in Adelphi 

What we know:

The crash was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 8600 block of Riggs Road.

The passenger, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also an adult male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation underway

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Police Department.

