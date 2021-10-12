Man killed by Montgomery County homeowner sleeping at residence for 'some time' without permission

Montgomery County Police have identified the man shot and killed by a homeowner in Poolesville Monday and say he had been sleeping in the homeowner's basement for some time without the homeowner’s permission.

Police identified Harry Trueman Powell, 34, of Washington, D.C. as the man accused of breaking into a Poolesville home. While on the phone with police, the homeowner fired Powell – striking and killing him.

The homeowner at a residence in the 18000 block of River Road called police around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police say it appeared that Powell had been sleeping in the basement of the residence for some time without the homeowner’s permission.

As of right now, no charges have been filed against the homeowner.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, but police say this is an isolated incident.