Homeowner shoots, kills man breaking into his Montgomery County home, police say

Authorities say a homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Montgomery County home Monday.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 18000 block of River Road in Poolesville.

Officers say the homeowner called 911 to report the incident as it was happening. While on the phone with police, the homeowner fired at the suspect – striking and killing him.

The homeowner is being interviewed by Montgomery County Police at this time. Investigators are calling this an isolated incident.