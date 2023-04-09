Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County: police

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in the Greater Landover area of Prince George's County on Saturday night.

According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive for a shooting.

Once there, police found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and identify suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.