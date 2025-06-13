Man jumps from American University radio tower, death investigation started

D.C. police confirm the man who climbed to the top of a radio tower at American University has jumped in an apparent suicide.

What we know:

The unidentified man climbed halfway up the tower on Tuesday and refused to come down.

Police confirmed to FOX 5 that on Friday around 5:45 a.m., the man jumped from the tower.

The matter is now a death investigation, according to police.

"The Metropolitan Police Department, DC Fire, and AUPD response teams worked tirelessly over the past three days to safely conclude the situation, but unfortunately the outcome was tragic," said AU's Vice President in a letter.