Man injured after shooting near Fairfax County hospital

A shooting Sunday afternoon in Fairfax County prompted a lockdown at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Fairfax County Police said officers responded to the shooting around 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Woodburn Road in Annandale.

Police said at the scene they found a man who had been shot somewhere in his lower body.

Police initially said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later gave an update saying the victim's injuries were downgraded to non-life threatening.

The shooting happened nearby the Inova Fairfax Hospital, located at 3300 Gallows Road.

Police confirmed the hospital was placed on lockdown per hospital policy after the shooting.

The lockdown was later lifted, and operations resumed as normal at the hospital.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect or suspects in the case.