Man indicted for murder of woman stabbed at Ivy City Hotel: police

A man was indicted Wednesday for the murder of a tourist at the Ivy City Hotel.

George L. Sydnor, Jr., 44 of Washington, D.C., was indicted on several felony charges stemming from the stabbing murder of 31-year-old Christy Bautista.

Bautista was stabbed on March 31, 2023, inside her room at the Ivy City Hotel.

Sydnor was arrested in connection with the stabbing in April. The indictment charges Sydnor with premeditated first-degree murder while armed; burglary while armed; first degree felony murder while armed burglary); kidnapping while armed; first degree felony murder while armed (kidnapping).

Bautista was visiting D.C. from Harrisonburg, Virginia, for a concert.

The victim’s aunt told FOX 5 in a statement, "Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy. She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives. Please respect our privacy as we mourn her at this time."

An arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for January 4, 2024