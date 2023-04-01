Suspect arrested after woman stabbed to death inside DC hotel room

A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing and killing a woman Friday inside a Northeast D.C. hotel room.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the Ivy City Hotel located in the 1600 block of New York Avenue.

Once there, they found the victim inside a room at the hotel unconscious and unresponsive.

The victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Christy Bautista, Harrisonburg, Virginia, was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, investigators announced that George Sydnor, Jr., 43, of no fixed address was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Sydnor is charged with first degree murder.

Investigators have not revealed a potential motive for stabbing.