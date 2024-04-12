Man hospitalized with ‘life threatening’ injuries after shooting in Bailey's Crossroads
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Authorities say a man was hospitalized with ‘life threatening’ injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Bailey's Crossroads.
Fairfax County Police reported the shooting on X, formerly Twitter, at 5:40 a.m. They say the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Charles Street.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.