Man hospitalized with ‘life threatening’ injuries after shooting in Bailey's Crossroads

Updated  April 12, 2024 7:22am EDT
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Authorities say a man was hospitalized with ‘life threatening’ injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Bailey's Crossroads.

Fairfax County Police reported the shooting on X, formerly Twitter, at 5:40 a.m. They say the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Charles Street. 

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

 Anyone with information is asked to contact police.