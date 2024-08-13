Man dead after shooting near DC’s Marvin Gaye Park
WASHINGTON - A man succumbed to his injuries and died in a hospital Tuesday after a shooting near Marvin Gaye Park in northeast D.C.
The shooting was reported around 10:18 a.m. in the 5200 block of Foote Street.
The man was suffering gunshot wounds and was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived.
Police have no suspects or motives at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
