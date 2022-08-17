Man hospitalized after being shot near Route 1 in Fairfax County, police say

article

A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 blk of Huntington Avenue, near Route 1 (Richmond Highway), around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in his upper body.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. They did not give an update on his condition.

Investigators say shortly after the shooting police located a suspect, who was described by witnesses, nearby the scene and took that person into custody. Police have not revealed any personal information about the suspect.

According to police, the shooting started after a fight between the suspect and victim. Police have not said what sparked the fight or if the two knew each other prior to the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.