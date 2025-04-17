Man hit by drunk driver in Fairfax County dies, police say

article

A man hit by a driver in Fairfax County Wednesday night has died, the Alexandria City Police Department says.

The announcement came Thursday evening, and police said the victim was a 19-year-old man, identified as Abdullahi Mumin.

Mumin was transported to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Police now say he was hit by 42-year-old Fairfax resident Jilmar Doria-Medina.

The backstory:

According to Fairfax County police, Doria-Medina hit several cars and a light pole at the intersection of South George Mason Drive and King Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Doria-Medina then fled from the area and crossed the line into Alexandria City where he struck Mumin on King Street at Dawes Avenue.

The pole was damaged, causing the power to go out in some nearby communities. King Street, between Dawes Avenue and Chesterfield Road, was closed in both directions.

The Alexandria Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate Mumin’s death.