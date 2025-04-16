Driver hits pedestrian after slamming into light pole, other cars in Fairfax County: police

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a driver in Fairfax County. Police say the driver hit the victim after crashing into a light pole and multiple other cars. The driver was taken into custody. His charges are not known at this time.



A suspect is in custody after police say he crashed into a pole and several other cars before hitting a pedestrian in Fairfax County Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to Fairfax County police, a driver hit several cars and a light pole at the intersection of South George Mason Drive and King Street just before 8:30 p.m.

They say the driver then fled from police and crossed the line into Alexandria City where he struck a pedestrian on King Street at Dawes Avenue. The victim, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pole was damaged, causing the power to go out in some nearby communities. At this time, King Street between Dawes Avenue and Chesterfield Road is closed in both directions.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known if the driver was injured in the crash. What charges the driver may face are also unknown.

