Man found shot on Metrobus in Northwest DC, police say

A man was found shot on a Metrobus in D.C. early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 3700 block of 14th Street, Northwest just before 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on a Metrobus. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim's name until family is notified.

Police did not make it clear where the victim was shot or if the Metrobus was involved in the incident.

Investigators said they are looking for two suspects related to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or submit an anonymous tip by sending a text message to 50411. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.