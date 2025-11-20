The Brief Carlos Ayala Sosa is being held without bond. Officers say he fled on foot in Reston but was quickly taken into custody. He faces charges including carnal knowledge and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



Carlos Ayala Sosa is being held without bond after police said he was found with a missing juvenile in Reston.

What we know:

Officers responded Wednesday to the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road, where they said they found the child with Ayala Sosa. He initially fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Ayala Sosa was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with carnal knowledge and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Fairfax County police.

Man found with missing juvenile in Reston faces charges, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)