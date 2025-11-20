Man found dead by police after officers respond to Silver Spring shooting

The Brief Police responded to a shooting on Robey Terrace around 8 p.m. One man was hospitalized, another was found dead nearby. No arrests; investigation continues.



A man was found dead by police after officers were called to the scene of a shooting in Silver Spring on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Robey Terrace. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to a nearby hospital. Police said he was shot along Aston Manor Drive and ran to Robey Terrace, where 911 was called.

While canvassing the area, officers found the body of a second man in the 13800 block of Aston Manor Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Detectives said it is too early to know whether the shooting and the second man’s death are connected. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

