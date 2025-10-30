Man disguised as woman allegedly recorded women in Maryland gym showers: police

The Brief Man allegedly disguised himself to access women’s locker rooms at Maryland gyms. Police say he filmed women showering, then fled after removing the disguise. He was arrested at a Planet Fitness and faces multiple Peeping Tom charges.



A Takoma Park man is facing Peeping Tom charges after allegedly disguising himself as a woman to secretly record women in gym locker rooms in Montgomery County.

Man disguised as woman

Police say 44-year-old Tshikundi Taty entered the women’s locker room at One Life Fitness in Germantown on Oct. 10, where a woman reported being filmed while showering.

Detectives identified Taty as the suspect and believe he dressed as a woman to get inside the female locker rooms. After recording women inside, he would reportedly remove the disguise and flee.

Faces multiple Peeping Tom charges

On Oct. 29, investigators say they tracked Taty to a Planet Fitness in White Oak, where he was found inside the women’s locker room wearing a disguise. He was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Peeping Tom and related offenses.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police at 240-773-6200 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tshikundi Taty (Montgomery County Department of Police)