Officers are investigating a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Ames Street, Northeast around 3:50 p.m Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers located the victim 34-year-old Nolan Edwards inside the home. Edwards was unresponsive and succumbed to his injuries on the scene, he was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This incident is still under investigation.

