Man dies in DC e-bike crash

A D.C. man died Tuesday after suffering a severe brain injury in an e-bike crash last month.

Police say that on March 27 around 10:50 p.m., 43-year-old Michael Goldstone of Northwest, D.C. and another woman were riding Capital Bikeshare e-bikes in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

Near 7th Street and Pennsylvania Ave NW, the two e-bikes collided, causing Goldstone to fall and hit his head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Goldstone died from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the crash and ask anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

A GoFundMe was created last week to raise money in Goldstone's name, and has raised over $9,000 at time of writing.