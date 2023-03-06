Man dies from gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Hyattsville

Authorities in Prince George's County say a man died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning inside a vehicle in Hyattsville.

Police say they responded to the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for a call to investigate a shooting.

They found the man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshots. Officials say he deid at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.