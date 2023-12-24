Man dies after passing out in alleyway, being run over by car in Northeast DC: police

A man is dead after police say he passed out in an alley in Northeast D.C. and was accidentally run over by a car.

According to MPD, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 1100 block of 5th Street, Northeast, for a report of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, police found an adult man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police determined that the man had fallen down to the ground in an alley and a short time later, a car unknowingly ran over him while he was lying on the ground.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Samuel Thornton. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The driver of the car has been cooperating with detectives.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.