Naked man dies after fight in Fairfax County, police say

A death investigation is underway after a naked man died following a fight in Fairfax County, police said.

Officers responded to Prosperity Avenue and Merrilee Drive in Merrifield shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, where they found the man unconscious and without any clothes on. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities said the other person involved stayed at the scene. The intersection will remain closed during the investigation.

Commuters at the Dunn Loring Metro Station should expect delays Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

