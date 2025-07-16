Man detained near US Capitol after bow and arrow, empty gun holster found in vehicle: police

U.S. Capitol Police detained a man Wednesday after they said they spotted a bow and arrow and an empty gun holster in plain view inside a vehicle parked near the Capitol.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. FOX News’ Chad Pergram reported that officers noticed an unusual vehicle with a tricycle strapped to its roof, prompting further inspection.

The vehicle’s owner was found just outside the north barricade and was detained for questioning. The individual later admitted to having guns in the vehicle along with the bow and arrow, according to Pergram.

