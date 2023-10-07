Man dead in hit-and-run in Woodlawn, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Richmond Highway in Woodlawn Friday night, police say.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. on Friday to Richmond Highway near Brevard Court in Woodlawn for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Eder Machado Aleman, 36, of Fairfax was attempting to cross the highway outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a car, police said. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Aleman was taken to a hospital where was pronounced dead.

Police say a witness reported seeing a white SUV before the crash, but the investigation into the crash is still ongoing as police try to identify the vehicle and the driver.