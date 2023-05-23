Richmond Highway speed limit lowered to 35 mph in Alexandria area

The speed limit has been lowered along a seven-mile stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area.

The change will permanently reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Richmond Highway (Route 1) between Jeff Todd Way/Mount Vernon Memorial Highway and the Alexandria southern city limits.

The change begins May 23 when new signs will be installed. Virginia Department of Transportation and Fairfax County Department of Transportation officials say the change is meant to "optimize safety and operations for pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and transit users."

VDOT began a study assessing the speed limit in 2021 and 2022. The study team formally recommended lowering the speed limit to 35 mph due in part to the high crash rate in the area.

The team also found that Richmond Highway between Buckman Road/Mount Vernon Highway and the Alexandria southern city limits had a higher incidence of pedestrian and bicycle crashes and speed-related crashes compared to other sections of Richmond Highway.