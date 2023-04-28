Man dead in 4th Street shooting as DC homicide rates continue to climb

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast D.C. that is adding to an already growing number of homicides in the District.

Police responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. Investigators are searching for the shooter.

The killing brings the total number of homicides in the District to just below 70 for the year – an increase of approximately 16 percent since the same time in 2022.

At a press conference Thursday, FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez tried to ask D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a follow up question about the District’s policing strategies and plans to focus patrols as the summer approaches – but was shut down.

The increase in homicides, assaults, motor vehicles thefts and violent crime overall comes as the department is preparing to find a replacement for departing Chief Robert Contee and at a time when police staffing has dropped to its lowest levels in decades.