Man dead after struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Ardwick Ardmore Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the striking vehicle fled the area. The investigation is still continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 1-866-411-TIPS.