Man dead after struck by Metro train outside Stadium-Armory station

Updated  April 9, 2024 7:14am EDT
A man was killed after he was struck by a Metro train late Monday night outside the Stadium-Armory station in southeast Washington.

Metro officials say it happened around 11:45 p.m.

The incident prompted delays along the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines. Buses were used to shuttle passengers between impacted stations.

The scene was cleared around 1 a.m. It is unclear why the man was on the tracks.

Stadium-Armory Station