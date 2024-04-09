Man dead after struck by Metro train outside Stadium-Armory station
WASHINGTON - A man was killed after he was struck by a Metro train late Monday night outside the Stadium-Armory station in southeast Washington.
Metro officials say it happened around 11:45 p.m.
The incident prompted delays along the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines. Buses were used to shuttle passengers between impacted stations.
The scene was cleared around 1 a.m. It is unclear why the man was on the tracks.
