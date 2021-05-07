Man dead after shooting inside Lanham home in Prince George’s County

Police are looking for who shot and killed a man inside a home in Prince George's County Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. inside a residence in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham.

Officers say they responded and found an adult male inside the home suffering from trauma to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone has any information is to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.